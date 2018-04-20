Redux repurposes underutilized space with Gallery 1056

click to enlarge Cara Leepson

Works by Connor Lock are now on display in Redux's Gallery 1056.

click to enlarge Cara Leepson

In February of 2018, the Redux Contemporary Art Center repurposed an underutilized space and started a new initiative to encourage and inspire their artists: Gallery 1056.Gallery 1056 presents the work of one or more Redux Studio Artists, and is curated by their fellow Redux Studio Artists. Redux's Executive Director, Cara Leepson, describes the gallery as a “pay-it-forward” model that encourages artists to “support each artist’s personal artistic vision, while also providing a supportive atmosphere for collaboration between neighbors.” The goal is to maximize everyone’s creative output by letting artists inspire each other.The gallery’s current exhibition,, features work from Connor Lock, and was curated by Karen (Ann Myers) Paavola. The exhibit portrays a man who is confronting the grief of losing someone special through a series of photographs, providing an outlet to accept change.You can view this gallery and more at Redux, open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 12-5 p.m.