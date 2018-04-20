It's a battle of the sexes at Flowertown Underground's 'Bouncers' and 'Shakers'

click to enlarge
Flowertown Underground, Flowertown Players' collective group of young professionals bringing avant-garde theater to Summerville, presents an interesting take on F&B comedy this May, with two plays and two casts performing on two different weekends. Both plays, Bouncers
and Shakers,
are written by British playwright John Godber (with a co-write on Shaker
s from Jane Thornton), and take "an unflinching look at the lives of England's working class."
Bouncers
, a parody of the disco scene and its bouncers, is produced by an all-male crew, directed by Daniel Rich, and hits the Underground Stage May 3-5 at 8 p.m. each night. Shakers
, produced by an all-female crew with Courtney Bates at the helm, is the tale of a long-suffering waitresses at a trendy cocktail bar, and will be performed May 10-12 at 8 p.m. each night. Both shows are rated PG-13, and general admission tickets are $15, available online.
Flowertown Underground invites audiences to "pick one or come to both, let us know who the winner of the battle of the sexes is." But with both shows promising a tongue-in-cheek, relatable look at the mundane lives of the working class — specifically, those working in the food and beverage industry — we think you'd be smart to attend both Bouncers
and Shakers.