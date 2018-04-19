Thursday, April 19, 2018
Piccolo Spoleto releases 2018 poster by artist Tami Boyce
"Dinner and a show!"
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 4:42 PM
Piccolo Spoleto and Spoleto Festival USA draw near, y'all. The Charleston born and bred fest, Piccolo, kicks off Fri. May 25 featuring the usual dazzling array of live music, visual arts, theater performances, literature offerings, and more. And today, the festival released this year's poster, designed by local artist Tami Boyce.
Boyce's poster "Dinner and a Show" features her signature cute graphics with a robot enjoying some nuts and bolts as he takes in a local performance. Boyce's work can be found around Charleston, in Theatre 99, Early Bird Diner, and at Frothy Beard Brewery. She's illustrated several articles for the City Paper
, and has also designed one of Frothy's beer labels (which earns a hearty 'Cheers!' from us).
Stay tuned for more deets on the Piccolo Spoleto schedule, which will be released by the Office of Cultural Affairs soon.
