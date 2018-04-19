Piccolo Spoleto releases 2018 poster by artist Tami Boyce

Help local illustrator Tami Boyce launch her book, 'Put a Monocle On It'

All the better to see you with

Charleston-based illustrator and graphic designer Tami Boyce creates what she describes as "doodles with humor and heart." Her work can be found at local spots around town including Frothy Beard Brewery, Theatre 99, and Early Bird Diner, and she often pops up at local farmers and holiday markets.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock