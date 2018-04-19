Thursday, April 19, 2018

Local, interactive theater stalwart, Black Fedora, presents new production, 'Ten Little Aliens'

It's out of this world

Posted by Katie Molpus on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
The Black Fedora Theatre is ready to take audiences on a space ride they’ll never forget. Earlier this month, Ten Little Aliens premiered on Black Fedora's stage.

The new show adds a sci-fi twist to Agatha Christie’s classic mystery Ten Little Indians. Now that there is peace throughout their universe, the Federation of Planets decides to turn the Fed Ora into a space cruise ship, and when the crew gets a mysterious gift, their cruise adventure takes an unexpected turn.

Ten Little Aliens is an interactive performance that gives audience members a chance to play characters from a conspiracy theory addict, Space Snail to the resentful Red Shirt.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $15 for children. Advance tickets can be purchased online or by phone at (843) 937-6453. For a full list of showtimes (there are quite a few), head online.

Event Details Ten Little Aliens
@ Black Fedora Mystery Theater
164 Church St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Ongoing
Theater
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Ten Little Aliens @ Black Fedora Mystery Theater

    • Ongoing $24/Adults, $15/Children
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS