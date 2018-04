Local, interactive theater stalwart, Black Fedora, presents new production, 'Ten Little Aliens'

click to enlarge Provided

The Black Fedora Theatre is ready to take audiences on a space ride they’ll never forget. Earlier this month,premiered on Black Fedora's stage.The new show adds a sci-fi twist to Agatha Christie’s classic mystery. Now that there is peace throughout their universe, the Federation of Planets decides to turn the Fed Ora into a space cruise ship, and when the crew gets a mysterious gift, their cruise adventure takes an unexpected turn.is an interactive performance that gives audience members a chance to play characters from a conspiracy theory addict, Space Snail to the resentful Red Shirt.Tickets are $24 for adults and $15 for children. Advance tickets can be purchased online or by phone at (843) 937-6453. For a full list of showtimes (there are quite a few), head online.