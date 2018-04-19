Thursday, April 19, 2018
Local, interactive theater stalwart, Black Fedora, presents new production, 'Ten Little Aliens'
It's out of this world
Posted
by Katie Molpus
on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM
click to enlarge
The Black Fedora Theatre is ready to take audiences on a space ride they’ll never forget. Earlier this month, Ten Little Aliens
premiered on Black Fedora's stage.
The new show adds a sci-fi twist to Agatha Christie’s classic mystery Ten Little Indians
. Now that there is peace throughout their universe, the Federation of Planets decides to turn the Fed Ora into a space cruise ship, and when the crew gets a mysterious gift, their cruise adventure takes an unexpected turn.
Ten Little Aliens
is an interactive performance that gives audience members a chance to play characters from a conspiracy theory addict, Space Snail to the resentful Red Shirt.
Tickets are $24 for adults and $15 for children. Advance tickets can be purchased online or by phone at (843) 937-6453. For a full list of showtimes (there are quite a few), head online.
Tags: Black Fedora Theatre, Ten Little Aliens, interactive theater, Image