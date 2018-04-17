Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Enough Pie's Awakening: Motion brightens up King Street crosswalks

Walk more, drive less

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge Cypress and King Street crosswalk. - CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway
  • Cypress and King Street crosswalk.
In promo for Enough Pie's latest art-as-activism project, Awakening: Motion, the nonprofit asks, "Who owns the streets?" The answer: "We do." This year's Awakening (the sixth in Enough Pie's annual series) focuses on equality in mobility — the right of everyone to get safely and affordably from point A to point B. Public art projects, including painted crosswalks, showcase what's "possible when communities unite to create safe, connected, dignified transportation."

click to enlarge Maple and King Street crosswalk. - CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway
  • Maple and King Street crosswalk.
Enough Pie has partnered with Gotcha Bike, the City of Charleston, and Charleston Moves to present a number of public art installations including "motion sculptures" designed by Clemson School of Architecture students; "desire lines," an organic shape made from rubber tires by local artist Vassiliki Falkehag; and "xylo-play," an interactive sculpture that invites passersby to bring music through motion.

click to enlarge Maple and King Street crosswalk. - CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway
  • Maple and King Street crosswalk.
The beauty of Enough Pie's initiative is clear — who doesn't love public art? Even today, as I snapped photos of the King Street crosswalks, I felt a pang of longing for the experience of commuting, by foot, to work every day. Then, of course, I hopped in my car, which I drive, by myself every day, and headed to the office. Public art and city-wide initiatives are awesome, but we've got to meet them halfway. Only time will tell if the colorful crosswalks got someone out of their car and into their walking shoes.

Ill Vibe the Tribe created "Deeply Rooted" on Poplar Street as part of Enough Pie's latest project. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Ill Vibe the Tribe created "Deeply Rooted" on Poplar Street as part of Enough Pie's latest project.
Check out more of Enough Pie's Awakening: Motion projects online and stay tuned for more info about events starting on May 1.


Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS