Enough Pie's Awakening: Motion brightens up King Street crosswalks

click to enlarge
-
Connelly Hardaway
-
Cypress and King Street crosswalk.
In promo for Enough Pie's latest art-as-activism project, Awakening: Motion, the nonprofit asks, "Who owns the streets?" The answer: "We do." This year's Awakening (the sixth in Enough Pie's annual series) focuses on equality in mobility — the right of everyone to get safely and affordably from point A to point B. Public art projects, including painted crosswalks, showcase what's "possible when communities unite to create safe, connected, dignified transportation."
click to enlarge
-
Connelly Hardaway
-
Maple and King Street crosswalk.
Enough Pie has partnered with Gotcha Bike, the City of Charleston, and Charleston Moves to present a number of public art installations including "motion sculptures" designed by Clemson School of Architecture students; "desire lines," an organic shape made from rubber tires by local artist Vassiliki Falkehag; and "xylo-play," an interactive sculpture that invites passersby to bring music through motion.
click to enlarge
-
Connelly Hardaway
-
Maple and King Street crosswalk.
The beauty of Enough Pie's initiative is clear — who doesn't love public art? Even today, as I snapped photos of the King Street crosswalks, I felt a pang of longing for the experience of commuting, by foot, to work every day. Then, of course, I hopped in my car, which I drive, by myself every day, and headed to the office. Public art and city-wide initiatives are awesome, but we've got to meet them halfway. Only time will tell if the colorful crosswalks got someone out of their car and into their walking shoes.
-
Provided
-
Ill Vibe the Tribe created "Deeply Rooted" on Poplar Street as part of Enough Pie's latest project.
Check out more of Enough Pie's Awakening: Motion
projects online and stay tuned for more info about events starting on May 1.