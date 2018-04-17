Tuesday, April 17, 2018

International African American Museum CEO will discuss plans at lecture Thursday

Posted by Will Allen on Tue, Apr 17, 2018 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge Michael Moore is president and CEO of the International African-American Museum - DUSTIN WATERS FILE PHOTO
  • Dustin Waters file photo
  • Michael Moore is president and CEO of the International African-American Museum
The Gadsden, a new luxury condo community, will host a lecture from Michael B. Moore as part of its Field Notes lecture series this Thurs. April 19 at 5:30 p.m. Field Notes is a recurring series that chronicles Charleston’s rich culture and history while looking to the future (which, is of course, filled with luxury condo communities. But we digress).

Michael B. Moore is the CEO of the International African American Museum, a museum detailing and celebrating black culture that is set to open on Gadsden’s Wharf in 2020. At the Field Notes lecture, Moore will be talking about the exhibits that are planned for the museum.
click to enlarge The final design for the International African American Museum - MOODY NOLAN/PEI COBB FREED & PARTNERS
  • Moody Nolan/Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
  • The final design for the International African American Museum
He is, himself, connected to American history; his great-great-grandfather was Robert Smalls, who famously commandeered a Confederate ship and turned it over to the Union while winning his freedom. Moore will also be featured in an upcoming episode of W. Kamau Bell’s United Shades of America on CNN about the Gullah Geechee people, set to air on Sun. May 13 at 10 p.m.
On Sunday, May 13, CNN will air an episode of United Shades of America that focuses on the experiences of the Gullah Geechee people in South Carolina. Kamau travels to the Gullah Heritage Festival on St. Helena Island where he learns about the unique culture of the Gullah Geechee, including their music, art, food, and language, from local members of the community.
Drinks and light refreshments at the lecture series will be provided by Chef Marcus Middleton of Middleton Made Cuisines. Refreshments start at 5:30 p.m. and Moore will take the stage at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the lecture are $30 and all proceeds will be donated to the museum.
