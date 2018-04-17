International African American Museum CEO will discuss plans at lecture Thursday

CNN's United Shades of America airs an episode on Gullah Geechee culture May 13

Including Gadsden's Wharf and McLeod Plantation

On Sunday, May 13, CNN will air an episode of United Shades of America that focuses on the experiences of the Gullah Geechee people in South Carolina. Kamau travels to the Gullah Heritage Festival on St. Helena Island where he learns about the unique culture of the Gullah Geechee, including their music, art, food, and language, from local members of the community.

By Will Allen

Culture Shock