Be a part of Miller Gallery's upcoming exhibit, Seriously. Painter, Designer.

Designer Benjamin Rollins Caldwell is a self proclaimed re-inventor who spends hours sifting through thrift stores, antique stores, abandoned warehouses, and salvage yards for inspiration.

Painter Charlotte Filbert and designer Benjamin Rollins Caldwell are one helluva an artistic couple. Filbert has exhibited in New York's prestigious Opera Gallery, which has shown artists like Keith Haring, Anish Kapoor, and Pablo Picasso; collectors of Filbert's work include Ally Hilfiger, Allen Morris, and the late Robin Williams (who she also dated). Caldwell earned international acclaim in 2013 when Lady Gaga used his "Binary Chair" as part of her marketing efforts for thealbum tour.While they've both exhibited and sold work around the globe, it's been less than a year since the two have been represented in the Charleston art market. They'll show past and present pieces at Miller Gallery's upcoming exhibitopening Fri. May 4.

Visit the gallery to view Filbert's paintings — she always listens to music while creating, painting numerous pieces simultaneously. A press release says that Filbert "paints the colors, layers, and complexities of her emotions."Caldwell, on the other hand, is a self-proclaimed "re-inventor" who spends countless hours sifting through thrift stores, antique stores, abandoned warehouses, and salvage yards for inspiration. "Sometimes the objects I discover simply inspire the overall design idea and other times the objects actually become the raw material for the pieces," says Caldwell.Inspired by the "thread of change and equality woven through Filbert's series," the Miller Gallery has decided to enlist the help of the community to share brief stories (max 200 words) of unexpected acts of kindness or their efforts to bring positive change to the world. Up to 40 submissions will be shared on Miller Gallery's social media accounts and blog throughout the duration of the show. Selected participants will receive an 11x14 print of one of Filbert's paintings from her Stand Up series. For more information or to submit a #StandUpAndShare story, email sarah@millergallerychs.com or call (843) 764-9281.