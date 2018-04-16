Theatre 99 co-founder Greg Tavares speaks at Creative Mornings this Friday

click to enlarge
Elizabeth Ervin
Greg Tavares is ready to talk a big 'Game' this Friday.
This Fri. April 20 at 8 a.m. Creative Mornings Charleston hosts their free breakfast lecture at The Alley, featuring local, prolific comedian Greg Tavares speaking on the topic of 'Game.' While tickets are officially sold out (they usually go pretty damn fast), CMCHS is opening up 25 more spots tomorrow. You can snag those spots online.
Tavares and his Have Nots partner, Brandy Sullivan, have been making people laugh in this city for over 20 years, performing at Theatre 99, teaching improv classes, and producing a super successful comedy fest every year (as co-sponsors of the Charleston Comedy Festival, we're a little biased).
In a 2015 interview with City Paper
, Tavares said, "Every single night we do improv, there's a scene that fails ... You have to forgive yourself your failures. If you don't have fun in failure, you will not enjoy this art form."