Ready your hot pockets — tickets for Jim Gaffigan's NCHS Coliseum show on sale this Friday

World famous comedian Jim Gaffigan will be bringing his “The Fixer Upper Tour” to the North Charleston Coliseum on Fri. August 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Jim Gaffigan’s North Charleston appearance go on sale this Fri. April 20 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Gaffigan is a three-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, author, and producer whose stand up specials have been released to critical acclaim. One of his books, Dad is Fat, was on the New York Times bestseller list. His comedy tackles a variety of topics, from fatherhood to food to religion, while remaining family-friendly. His latest stand up special, Noble Ape, will be released on July 17.
Event Details Jim Gaffigan
@ North Charleston Coliseum
5001 Coliseum Dr.
North Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fri., Aug. 17, 8 p.m.
Comedy
