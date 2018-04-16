Monday, April 16, 2018
Ready your hot pockets — tickets for Jim Gaffigan's NCHS Coliseum show on sale this Friday
by Will Allen
on Mon, Apr 16, 2018 at 12:11 PM
World famous comedian Jim Gaffigan will be bringing his “The Fixer Upper Tour” to the North Charleston Coliseum on Fri. August 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Jim Gaffigan’s North Charleston appearance go on sale this Fri. April 20 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online
or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
Gaffigan is a three-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, author, and producer whose stand up specials have been released to critical acclaim. One of his books, Dad is Fat
, was on the New York Times
bestseller list. His comedy tackles a variety of topics, from fatherhood to food to religion, while remaining family-friendly. His latest stand up special, Noble Ape
, will be released on July 17.
