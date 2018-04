Ready your hot pockets — tickets for Jim Gaffigan's NCHS Coliseum show on sale this Friday

click to enlarge Provided

World famous comedian Jim Gaffigan will be bringing his “The Fixer Upper Tour” to the North Charleston Coliseum on Fri. August 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Jim Gaffigan’s North Charleston appearance go on sale this Fri. April 20 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online or by calling 1-800-745-3000.Gaffigan is a three-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, author, and producer whose stand up specials have been released to critical acclaim. One of his books,, was on thebestseller list. His comedy tackles a variety of topics, from fatherhood to food to religion, while remaining family-friendly. His latest stand up special,, will be released on July 17.