Jay Leno visiting the Gaillard Center this September

The acclaimed TV late night host and stand up comedian Jay Leno will be performing at the Gaillard Center on Sun. Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $53-153 and will go on sale on Fri. April 27 at 11 a.m. at GaillardCenter.org. Leno is the Emmy-winning former host of, which was the No. 1-rated late night program every year he hosted. Since retiring from late night, he has continued to work hard. His new show,, began airing on CNBC in 2015 and is an outgrowth of his YouTube channel of the same name.Outside of television, Leno performs over 100 stand-up shows around the world every year in addition to working at charity events, doing voice-overs for animated series, and writing children’s books. He is also a fan of classic cars, and spends his free time working on his collection or writing columns for various automotive companies.