The Vendue and Robert Lange Studios donate $15,000 to Charleston Animal Society

Max (far left) is available for adoption

The Vendue's latest art exhibit,features various works of art by 40 artists from around the world — each artist, with tongues firmly planted in cheeks, created their piece based on whether they were a "cat person" or "dog person." Sales from the exhibit totaled $7,051, which the Vendue agreed to match."From the beginning a decision was made to donate a portion of all sales from the exhibit to the Charleston Animal Society and The Vendue would match the donation dollar for dollar. Not only was this to help raise awareness for their important work within our community, but to help further their efforts," said art director Emily Rigsby in a press release.

Robert Lange of Robert Lange Studios, who works closely with Rigsby to curate two to three rotating exhibits throughout the year, also donated to CAS to bring the grand total to $15,000 — $7,500 from each donor."Art and philanthropy go hand in hand. There is an abundance of joy when you know an exhibit of fantastic artists will help fuel a heartwarming cause. We've known Kay Hyman and her incredible dedication to animals for many years; I can think of no greater cause to begin the philanthropic side to The Vendue's art program," said Lange.And the donation comes at a great time. CAS CEO Joe Elmore said that "Charleston Animal Society just returned from deploying our veterinarians and cruelty investigator to assist the U.S. Marshals, the FBI, Columbia area law enforcement, and the ASPCA in investigating a Midland dog fighting ring that rescued more than 30 dogs. Without our business partnerships we would not be able to save so many animals."