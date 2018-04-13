My Favorite Murder fall tour stops by the NPAC this September

click to enlarge
Courtesy of North Charleston Performing Arts
True crime comedy podcast "My Favorite Murder" has what some would deem a cult following. For those of you non Murderinos who have been snoozin' under a pop culture rock, the premise is essentially that each episode writers/comedians Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff choose a murder mystery to tell, ghost story style, and then discuss. The reality is the two, with what Rolling Stone
describes as an "effervescent chemistry" between them," veer off down hilarious trains of thought. Their motto of sorts has become, "SSDGM" aka "stay sexy don't get murdered." Which is damn good advice if you think about it.
Hardstark and Kilgariff have been successfully presenting their podcast in live-audience format, coming off of a sold-out winter tour and upcoming European tour. They'll swing by the NPAC Fri. Sept 21 at a time TBA. Tickets for the fall tour officially go on sale Fri. April 20, but super fans can snag them Mon. April 16. To become a "Fan Cult" member, sign up for the newsletter at myfavoritemurder.com
.
And, if you need to brush up on your SSDGM life lessons, listen to the MFM gals for free through iTunes
.