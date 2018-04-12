Theatre 99 vets Lauren Krass and Jason Groce head home for a show next month

click to enlarge Provided

Theatre 99 veterans Lauren Krass and Jason Groce are teaming up for a special new comedy show: the brilliantly named “Krass and Groce; but Also Nice and Funny.” Check out this one-night-only show that’s full of unforgettable stand up on Friday, May 18 at 10 p.m.Lauren Krass is now based in New York City, where you can see her perform at some of the best comedy clubs around, like Stand Up NY, New York Comedy Club, and QED.Jason Groce began his comedy career here at Theatre 99 in 2005 and has since opened for several notable acts like Tig Notaro, Michael Ian Black, and Colin Quinn.In addition to performing at Theatre 99, both have placed in the Charleston Comedy Festival's Stand Up Comedy Competition.Tickets for “Krass and Groce; but Also Nice and Funny” are only $10 and are available online, but hurry up because seating is limited.