Reading Against Racism partners with The Unspoken Word for poetry reading tonight

click to enlarge Flicker user Mike McKay

Four tickets left, I let her go—

Firstborn into a hurricane.

I thought she escaped

The floodwaters. No—but her

Head is empty of the drowned

For now—though she took

Her first breath below sea level.

Ahhh awe & aw

Mama, let me go—she speaks

What every smart child knows—

To get grown you unlatch

Your hands from the grown

& up & up & up & up

She turns—latched in the seat

Of a hurricane. You let

Your girl what? You let

Your girl what?

I did so she do I did

so she do so—

Girl, you can ride

A hurricane & she do

& she do & she do & she do

She do make my river

An ocean. Memorial,

Baptist, Protestant birth—my girl

Walked away from a hurricane.

& she do & she do & she do & she do

She do take my hand a while longer.

The haunts in my pocket

I’ll keep to a hum: Katrina was

a woman I knew. When you were

an infant she rained on you & she

do & she do & she do & she do

April is National Poetry Month, and to celebrate, two local literary groups are teaming up for a special event about poetry that tackles racism. Tonight at 6:30 p.m. Charleston’s Reading Against Racism book group and the poetry collective The Unspoken Word will host a joint poetry reading at the Charleston County Public Library located at 68 Calhoun St.The poems for this reading were curated by Charleston’s poet laureate Marcus Amaker and local poet Matthew Foley. You can peruse the list of poems here. The group will read the poems aloud before a group discussion, so don’t worry if you don’t have time to read the poems before hand.If there is a poem that moves you and addresses racism, the group also welcomes members to bring their own poems to share.Here's a taste of what to expect at this reading. "Hurricane" by Yona Harvey: