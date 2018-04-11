Wednesday, April 11, 2018

The Vendue's latest exhibit, Recipe, is all about the art of food

Tastes as good as it looks

click to enlarge Robert Lange painted Sean Brock's sleeve tattoo — and the food that inspired it, for The Vendue's latest exhibit. - ROBERT LANGE
  • Robert Lange
  • Robert Lange painted Sean Brock's sleeve tattoo — and the food that inspired it, for The Vendue's latest exhibit.

Most people leave an art opening with a renewed sense of appreciation for fine art, a beautifully etched business card, and a glass of wine (or three) in their belly. On Thurs. April 19 you can leave the Vendue's latest exhibit, Recipe, with those aforementioned items, no doubt — but something a little extra, too. Recipe's opening reception features works inspired by artists' favorite recipes, and guests will get to take home those inspirational receipts. Delicious.

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

As a self-described art hotel, the Vendue strives to present "adventurous, progressive, contemporary art" in Charleston, and Recipe does just that — just in time for the upcoming opening of the Vendue's new restaurant, Revival.

click to enlarge It's not a Nathan Durfee image if it doesn't have an animal (wearing a bib, no less). - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • It's not a Nathan Durfee image if it doesn't have an animal (wearing a bib, no less).


Emily Rigsby, the Vendue's art director says, "My hope is that this exhibit will combine two of Charleston’s strongest — art and food. Each work will be displayed with its corresponding recipe next to it, so visitors will be able to connect the dots, and take the recipe home with them to try (you don’t want to miss the 'marriage-saving brownies')." The exhibit will be on display through the month of April.

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Event Details Recipe
@ The Vendue
26 Vendue Range
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., April 19, 6-8 p.m.
Visual Arts
Map




