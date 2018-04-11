The Vendue's latest exhibit, Recipe, is all about the art of food

click to enlarge Robert Lange

Robert Lange painted Sean Brock's sleeve tattoo — and the food that inspired it, for The Vendue's latest exhibit.

click to enlarge Provided

click to enlarge Provided

It's not a Nathan Durfee image if it doesn't have an animal (wearing a bib, no less).

click to enlarge Provided

Most people leave an art opening with a renewed sense of appreciation for fine art, a beautifully etched business card, and a glass of wine (or three) in their belly. On Thurs. April 19 you can leave the Vendue's latest exhibit,, with those aforementioned items, no doubt — but something a little extra, too.'s opening reception features works inspired by artists' favorite recipes, and guests will get to take home those inspirational receipts. Delicious.As a self-described art hotel, the Vendue strives to present "adventurous, progressive, contemporary art" in Charleston, anddoes just that — just in time for the upcoming opening of the Vendue's new restaurant, Revival.Emily Rigsby, the Vendue's art director says, "My hope is that this exhibit will combine two of Charleston’s strongest — art and food. Each work will be displayed with its corresponding recipe next to it, so visitors will be able to connect the dots, and take the recipe home with them to try (you don’t want to miss the 'marriage-saving brownies')." The exhibit will be on display through the month of April.