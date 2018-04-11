Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Cinerruption LIVE returns with Nic Cage classic, 'Con Air'

Live, laugh, Nic Cage

Posted by Will Allen on Wed, Apr 11, 2018 at 2:44 PM

Cinerruption LIVE! — the Charleston Music Hall's latest series of laugh track enhanced flicks — tackles the classic '90s movie Con Air on Fri. April 27 at 7:30 p.m. In this show, three Charleston comedians will watch the movie with you and provide a hilarious live commentary to help you get through the B-movie cheese. Tickets are available now for $10.

This time, the gang watches Con Air, the story of an army ranger (played by Nicolas Cage with hair worthy of a L’Oreal commercial) who finds himself aboard a prison transport plane as a genius serial killer (played by John Malkovich) begins his violent escape plot mid-flight. Also, Steve Buscemi is there.

Don’t worry, these three comedians will be on hand to make the movie even better:

Jason Groce has been an improv performer at Theater 99 since 2005.

Maari Suorsa is 1/2 of the comedy group Nameless Numberhead and is an ensemble member of The New Colony in Chicago.

Henry Riggs is the other half of Nameless Numberhead and is also an ensemble member of The New Colony in Chicago as well as Charleston’s own Theater 99.
Event Details Cinneruption Live! Con Air
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fri., April 27, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
(843) 853-2252
Comedy
Map


