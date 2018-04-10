Tuesday, April 10, 2018

PURE's youth company presents play inspired by the age of the active shooter

"Could I run away?"

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
This Saturday and Sunday PURE Theatre's youth company presents a compilation of stories written by students as they struggle in the age of the active shooter. Code Red Lockdown asks questions like, "What would it be like if a gunman came into my school? Could I run away? Where could I hide?" the company says in a press release. "The play reflects the chaos and panic that every student pictures as gunfire echoes in their hallways."

Tickets can be purchased day-of, and these weekend performances are pay-what-you-will, meaning audiences can donate however much they choose. Both shows start at 3 p.m.

Started just last fall, the PURE Theatre Youth Company offers acting students conservatory-style training in scene study, character development, and professional preparation. Bi-weekly classes are taught by PURE core ensemble member, Randy Neale, at no cost to students.

Event Details Code Red Lockdown
@ PURE Theatre
477 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., April 14, 3 p.m. and Sun., April 15, 3 p.m.
Theater
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Code Red Lockdown @ PURE Theatre

    • Sat., April 14, 3 p.m. and Sun., April 15, 3 p.m. Pay What You Will

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS