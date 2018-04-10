PURE's youth company presents play inspired by the age of the active shooter

click to enlarge Provided

This Saturday and Sunday PURE Theatre's youth company presents a compilation of stories written by students as they struggle in the age of the active shooter.asks questions like, "What would it be like if a gunman came into my school? Could I run away? Where could I hide?" the company says in a press release. "The play reflects the chaos and panic that every student pictures as gunfire echoes in their hallways."Tickets can be purchased day-of, and these weekend performances are pay-what-you-will, meaning audiences can donate however much they choose. Both shows start at 3 p.m.Started just last fall, the PURE Theatre Youth Company offers acting students conservatory-style training in scene study, character development, and professional preparation. Bi-weekly classes are taught by PURE core ensemble member, Randy Neale, at no cost to students.