NCHS Arts Fest brunch cruise features plein-air painting, a jazz quartet, and illusionist

Brunch with a bang

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 3:49 PM

The North Charleston Arts Fest, held May 2-6 at various locations throughout North Chuck, kicks things off a few days earlier with a brunch boat cruise aboard the Spirit of Carolina. Get your fill of plein-air painting, jazz tunes, up-close magic, and plenty of mimosas on Sun. April 29 from noon-3 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available online.

The cruise's live, plein-air painting demos come courtesy of visiting Honduran artists. The Ron Wiltrout Jazz Quartet performs, with Wiltrout on percussion, along with Robert Lewis (sax), Gerald Gregory (keys), and Jeremy Wolf (bass). All three decks of the boat host the rest of the day's entertainment, including magic from illusionist Howard Blackwell, caricatures by Missy Johnson, and a photo booth.

Peruse the full list of Arts Fest events online.
