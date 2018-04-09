'Morning Wood' singer Rodney Carrington brings comedy tour to the Music Hall

click to enlarge Provided

"Are my jokes still funny?"

With such musical gems as "Titties and Beer" and "Letter to My Penis," Rodney Carrington is one of those singer/comedian combo deals who most assuredly wears a black cowboy hat when performing. The comedian, actor, and writer, heads to the Charleston Music Hall on Thurs. Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and are on sale starting this Fri. April 13 at 10 a.m.In addition to his charming "certified gold" album,, Carrington is best known for his TV sitcom, aptly titled,, and feature film,You can get a taste of Carrington's delightful sense of humor on Netflix, with his latest special,For another sneak peek, here's Carrington's tasteful performance of "Goin' Home with a Fat Girl."