Monday, April 9, 2018

'Morning Wood' singer Rodney Carrington brings comedy tour to the Music Hall

We also enjoy titties and beer

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge "Are my jokes still funny?" - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • "Are my jokes still funny?"

With such musical gems as "Titties and Beer" and "Letter to My Penis," Rodney Carrington is one of those singer/comedian combo deals who most assuredly wears a black cowboy hat when performing. The comedian, actor, and writer, heads to the Charleston Music Hall on Thurs. Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and are on sale starting this Fri. April 13 at 10 a.m.

In addition to his charming "certified gold" album, Morning Wood, Carrington is best known for his TV sitcom, aptly titled, Rodney, and feature film, Beer for My Horses. You can get a taste of Carrington's delightful sense of humor on Netflix, with his latest special, Here Comes the Truth.

For another sneak peek, here's Carrington's tasteful performance of "Goin' Home with a Fat Girl."

Event Details Rodney Carrington
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Thu., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Comedy
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Rodney Carrington @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Thu., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. $39.50+

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS