Lake City, S.C. opens largest art venue in the state during this year's ArtFields competition

click to enlarge
On April 20-28, Lake City, S.C. will host the sixth annual ArtFields competition. This year, over 400 Southeastern artists, including 40 from the Charleston area, will compete for $120K in total cash prizes.
Every year, Lake City hosts the event to demonstrate the city’s investment in economic growth through the arts, but this year goes a step further. The 2018 event will unveil what will be the largest art venue in the entire state of South Carolina: the TRAX Visual Arts Center, also known as TRAXvac.
In its 5,000 square feet, the venue will house two large gallery spaces as well as a statue garden. With the new TRAXvac facility, Lake City hopes to maintain its status as a center of art throughout the year, even when ArtFields ends.
In addition to the new TRAXvac location, the city will have gallery displays for ArtFields at local businesses and restaurants throughout the downtown area, concentrated near the intersection of Main Street and Acline Avenue.
Learn more about ArtFields online.