Friday, April 6, 2018

Former radio personality, Richard "Box" Bachschmidt launches podcast, Box in the Morning

He's back

Posted by Katie Molpus on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 4:15 PM

click to enlarge Box emcee'd the City Paper Music Awards in 2017 - STEVE AYCOCK FILE PHOTO
  • Steve Aycock file photo
  • Box emcee'd the City Paper Music Awards in 2017
Box is back, y’all. Richard “Box” Bachschmidt, who recently resigned from 105.5 The Bridge, is launching his new podcast, “Box In The Morning,” at Theatre 99 on Thurs. April 26.
Related Richard 'Box' Bachschmidt resigns from 105.5 The Bridge, talks what's next: Radio silence
Richard 'Box' Bachschmidt resigns from 105.5 The Bridge, talks what's next
Radio silence
For the first time in six years, Richard 'Box' Bachschmidt slept in on a Wednesday. That's because yesterday he says he resigned from 105.5 The Bridge.
By Kinsey Gidick
The Battery
He’s celebrating the release with a night of comedy. Theatre 99’s Greg Tavares and Brandy Sullivan will be entertaining with some improv, and Jason Groce will be performing stand-up. Of course, the man of the hour will be hitting the stage as well.

The “Box In The Morning” podcast is officially available for your listening pleasure on Fri. April 27. Until then, check out Box on Fox 24 Charleston.

The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are available for $10. Heads up, the bar is cash  only so come prepared.
Event Details Box in the Morning Launch Party
@ Theatre 99
280 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Thu., April 26, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Map


