Former radio personality, Richard "Box" Bachschmidt launches podcast, Box in the Morning
He's back
Box is back, y’all. Richard “Box” Bachschmidt, who recently resigned from 105.5 The Bridge, is launching his new podcast, “Box In The Morning
,” at Theatre 99 on Thurs. April 26.
He’s celebrating the release with a night of comedy. Theatre 99’s Greg Tavares and Brandy Sullivan will be entertaining with some improv, and Jason Groce will be performing stand-up. Of course, the man of the hour will be hitting the stage as well.
The “Box In The Morning” podcast is officially available for your listening pleasure on Fri. April 27. Until then, check out Box on Fox 24 Charleston.
The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are available for $10.
Heads up, the bar is cash only so come prepared.
