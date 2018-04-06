Former Charleston comic Derek Humphrey heads home for two shows this May

A Charleston comic is coming home. Or rather he’s leaving New York for a weekend to
perform at his old stomping grounds. Catch Derek Humphrey at the Elliotborough Mini Bar on Thurs. May 3 at 8 p.m. and Fri. May 4 at The Sparrow, as part of the NCHS Arts Fest.
Humphrey is a Brooklyn-based stand up comic who has shared the stage with greats like Jim Gaffigan, Jonah Friedlander, Michelle Wolf, and even Jerry Seinfeld, but, back in 2008, he was right here, building the comedy scene with fellow former Charlestonian and stand-up comedian Dusty Slay.
In 2012, Humphrey moved to NYC, and since then he has appeared on MTV and ABC. Humphrey has toured the country on the “Dankstop Comedy Tour presented by Dankstop.com” and “The Road Trip Comedy Tour.” He has also headlined the Annapolis and New South Comedy festivals. In addition to stand up, he has honed his improv skills at famous improv clubs like Upright Citizens Brigade. Humphrey also hosts the podcast Derek Humphrey Mansplains It All
, in which he talks to anyone that isn’t a straight white male like him.
At the mini bar show, Humphrey headlines the “Mini-Bar Comedy Showcase,” which is hosted by Joseph Coker and also features comedian Vince Fabra. Tickets for the show are available online for $10.
Humphrey is the special guest at the Comedy Showcase at the Sparrow on Friday, part of the North Charleston Arts Fest. He will perform this show with local comedians Joseph Coker and Shawna Jarrett. The show is free and you can reserve your spot now.