Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with YA books, gymnastics, and a whole lotta craft beer

Corrie Wang's The Takedown reveals the best and worst parts of our not-so-distant future

Tech No

This is the story of The Takedown, written by Corrie Wang. Tall with short blonde hair and glasses, you may recognize Wang as the face behind the counter of Short Grain food truck. But that's just one of her jobs. Wang is, in fact, a humble Young Adult author who just had her first book published.

By Connelly Hardaway

Books