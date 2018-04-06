Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with YA books, gymnastics, and a whole lotta craft beer

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Julia Turner and Christen Thompson launched Itinerant Literate in 2016.
On Sat. April 28, Charleston’s favorite traveling bookstore is pulling out all the stops for an Independent Bookstore Day celebration. Itinerant Literate partners with Park Circle’s The Brew Cellar and Commonhouse Aleworks for a day full of games, readings, and plenty of books.
The day is pretty special for the Itinerant Literate crew; on Independent Bookstore Day in 2016, they launched their retrofitted 1958 Yellowstone Trailer. This year the book mobile will be set up in between The Brew Cellar and Commonhouse Aleworks from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“The day will be a marathon of events, all highlighting the unique offerings of our mobile independent bookstore and local writer community,” says Itinerant Literate co-owner Julia Turner in a press release. “We have story and activity times for kids, cupcakes to celebrate the bookstore’s birthday, and our amazing local authors, signing and creating original content just for the day.”
Kids can enjoy Dr. Seuss activity time, “Tumbling Tales” with Grassroots Gymnastics, and an interactive story time with Novel Effect. At 3:30 p.m., attendees can head over to The Brew Cellar for readings from Corrie Wang, Short Grain co-owner and young adult novelist, and local author Cinelle Barnes. Wang will be reading and signing copies of her novel, The Takedown
, named one of 2018’s best Young Adult novels by the American Library Association. Barnes will follow with a reading from her new memoir, Monsoon Mansion.
The Brew Cellar will be serving brews from their expansive tap selections as well as non-alcoholic drinks for the younger book fans.
They’ll also have Scrabble, DIY blackout poetry, and exclusive prizes and giveaways going on all day. Customers can buy a book from Hursey Elementary School’s wishlist and get 10 percent off of their purchase.
At 6 p.m., the party continues at Commonhouse with Itinerant Literate’s StorySlam, a live storytelling event with local writers. This year’s storytellers are Laura Conner, co-owner of The Orange Spot; award winning author Ryan Graudin; writers and CofC MFA professors Anthony Varallo and Melinda McCollum; and more. The StorySlam will feature a poetry open mic with Unspoken Word.
Itinerant Literate will have a huge selection of exclusive merchandise as well as books from participating authors.
“We look forward to this day every year,” said Christen Thompson, Itinerant Literate co-owner. “Bringing people together around a shared, new experience, and talk books? It doesn’t really get better than that.”
Follow Itinerant Literate online
to stay up to date on where the mobile bookstore is setting up shop.