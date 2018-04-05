Comedian Rachael O'Brien performs at Woolfe Street Playhouse April 23

click to enlarge
Stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, and best friend to Stassi Schroeder (for all you Vanderpump Rules
fans out there) Rachael O’Brien is headed to Woolfe Street Playhouse on Mon. April 23 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy advance tickets online now
.
Although a lot of people may recognize her as “friend to SURvers” on the Bravo hit Vanderpump Rules
, a show that follows a group of booze-fueled, perfectly bronzed LA servers, O’Brien has made a name for herself outside of the show. As a comedian, Rachael has sold out shows all over Los Angeles, and she’s shared the stage with some big names in the comedy world, including Judd Apatow, Nick Kroll, and David Spade. In 2016, she took the laughs to Europe to perform for troops serving overseas.
On top of all that, she also hosts her own podcast, “Be Here for a While,” that takes a humorous approach to her life in the comedy and entertainment industry, with everything from interviews with industry elite to shooting the shit with close friends. Past guests have included Heather McDonald, Kevin Fairley, and Bachelor favorite, cheese pasta guru Corrine Olympios.