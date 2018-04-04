Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue heads to the Sparrow on April 21

click to enlarge Provided

Broadway favorites get infused with a little something sexier during a Savannah Sweet Tease performance.

If you’ve been hunting for a way to spice up your favorite classic show tunes, look no further than The Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue, back at The Sparrow on Sat. April 21 with their show, Take It All Off Broadway.The show mixes Broadway favorites with cabaret, and with cast members like Magnolia Minxx and Jack N ThaCox, it is guaranteed raunchy fun. They’re adding an extra dose of sexy to classic shows likeand, with Rita D’Lavane as Mrs. Lovett and Ford Fatale as Hedwig.Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue combines classic burlesque with neo-burlesque and boylesque to create a one-of-a-kind show, and the top-notch group has been voted Connect Savannah’s Best Performance Art Event and Best Performance Troupe in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.Tickets are $10, and the doors open at 9 p.m.