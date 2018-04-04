CCPL presents the edgier side of the bard with "Shakespeare You Can't Ignore"

click to enlarge
On Mon. April 16, fans of “The Bard” can learn about the edgier side of Shakespeare at the Charleston County Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m.
Dr. Margaret Oakes, a professor of 16th and 17th century British poetry at Furman University, will explore some of Shakespeare’s lesser known, darker plays, including Titus Andronicus, Coriolanus
, and Troilus and Cressida
. By looking at the more violent, raunchy plays, Dr. Oakes is hoping to move away from the popular view of Shakespeare as stuffy and highbrow. She, instead, wants to look at how the playwright “explores harsh emotion, the shock value of violence, and the cruelty of individuals as part of the range of human experience.”
The event, hosted by the South Carolina Humanities, is free and open to the public.
Psst — if you truly don't want to ignore Shakespeare, check out Charleston Stage's production of Shakespeare in Love, now playing.