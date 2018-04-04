Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Camela Guevara presents fiber art on found objects in 'You Should Sell That'

Posted by Will Allen on Wed, Apr 4, 2018 at 12:11 PM

The City of North Charleston’s Artist-In-Residence Camela Guevara wants you to think. Her work in fiber art and painting results from a desire to record moments of introspection — and to reconsider the objects we see every day.

Her latest project, You Should Sell That opens at the Charleston Music Hall on Tues. April 17 with a reception from 6-8 p.m. The show features Guevara's signature fiber art on found objects, including sponges embroidered with emojis and abbreviated phrases, invoking texts between romantic partners and emphasizing the domesticity in everyday materials.

Pool noodles covered in canvas illustrate the artist’s ability to transform even the most mundane objects into a whimsical work of art. On the whole, the exhibit exposes consumerism, revealing, in the artist’s words, “the compulsion to share and consequently monetize creative expression.”

Those inspired by Guevara’s work or curious to learn more about embroidery can attend her workshop the following day, Wed. April 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cannonborough Collective. Attendees will learn foundational embroidery stitches on samplers designed and screen printed by the artist. The workshop is $45, all materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.
