Enjoy live music, free pizza, and communal poetry at the Romney Urban Garden jubilee

click to enlarge Provided

Celebrate the success of the little green space that could, the Romney Urban Garden, at a Jubilee on Sun. April 15 from 5-8 p.m.Hosted by California-based group the Southern Sampler Artists Colony, this free fete will feature live music by local artist Mary Edna Fraser's band, The Lime and the Coconuts; free pizza from the garden's cob oven, hot dogs, s'mores, and soft drinks; a scavenger hunt; crafts; and communal poetry and storytelling.The seed for the community garden was planted in 2014 and came to fruition thanks to the work of the Historic Charleston Foundation, Crop Up!, and the New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church, along with help from the City and nonprofit Enough Pie."It was our initial hope that the Romney Urban Garden would become a beautiful and inspiring gathering space, enjoyed by neighbors and community members. That it has taken on a life of its own and is attracting the attention of people outside of the community who want to support the garden and its purpose is incredibly rewarding, " said HCF president Winslow Hastie in a press release.During the jubilee, youth from New Israel, Meeting Street Academy, James Simons School, Unity Church of Charleston, and North Charleston Elementary School will present murals and flags dedicated to the garden. There will also be a Virgin cypress butterfly bench donated by Bill Long and Jason Harrington and a bottle tree created by Jean Marie Mauclet and donated by the Southern Samplers.Before the jubilee, there will be a Songs of Life concert from 4 to 5 p.m. at New Israel, performed by Susan McAdoo, founder of the Music Cafe and accompanist for the Charleston Symphony Chorus. The concert is free but donations will be accepted — all funds collected will go to restoring the church's Steinway D piano and to establishing community musical events.