Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Creative couple Erin and Timothy Banks lead a storybook illustration workshop April 14
What's your story?
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 4:20 PM
Creative power couple Tim and Erin Banks
do it all: graphic design, illustration, branding — you name it. Sat. April 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the two will lead a workshop at the Gibbes Museum of Art (where Erin is creative director) on how to create a storyboard and work on finished illustrations
Students are to provide their own materials; suggested supplies include a Canson watercolor pad, drawing paper, pens/brush pens (Micron 03, 05, 08 black or similar), set of watercolors, paint brushes in various sizes, and a Prismacolor Ebony pencil or similar drawing pencil. All supplies can be purchased at Artist & Craftsman Uptown
.
Bring a story you've been working on, or recreate a classic tale. Tickets
are $60 for museum members and $75 for non-members.
Tags: Tim Banks, Erin Banks, Gibbes Museum of Art, Banks Creative, Image