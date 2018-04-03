Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Creative couple Erin and Timothy Banks lead a storybook illustration workshop April 14

What's your story?

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
Creative power couple Tim and Erin Banks do it all: graphic design, illustration, branding — you name it. Sat. April 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the two will lead a workshop at the Gibbes Museum of Art (where Erin is creative director) on how to create a storyboard and work on finished illustrations

Students are to provide their own materials; suggested supplies include a Canson watercolor pad, drawing paper, pens/brush pens (Micron 03, 05, 08 black or similar), set of watercolors, paint brushes in various sizes, and a Prismacolor Ebony pencil or similar drawing pencil. All supplies can be purchased at Artist & Craftsman Uptown.

Bring a story you've been working on, or recreate a classic tale. Tickets are $60 for museum members and $75 for non-members.
Event Details Storybook Illustration with Timothy Banks
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., April 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Visual Arts and Books + Poetry
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Storybook Illustration with Timothy Banks @ Gibbes Museum of Art

    • Sat., April 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $75, $60/members

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS