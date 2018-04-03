CofC scholarships awarded in honor of former CP columnist, Alison Piepmeier

click to enlarge

Piepmeier's CP column was titled, "Feminism, Y'all."
Last night I sat in a conference room on College of Charleston's campus, surrounded by college kids, faculty and staff, a handful of local grads, and even a tiny future feminist, wearing a big bow and a seriously concentrated face. The event, Feminism in Motion, was presented by the College's Women's and Gender Studies Program, and featured presentations from graduating seniors, an awards presentation, and talks from professors.
Both 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 award winners were announced last night, including the recipients of the Alison Piepmeier Scholarship, an award given to a full-time Women's and and Gender Studies major or minors at CofC, who demonstrate a record of feminist activism and leadership and named in honor of Piepmeier, a professor at the college, the creator of the Women's and Gender Studies major and a regular columnist for City Paper,
who passed away in 2016.
Piepmeier's CP
column, "Feminism, Y'all," tackled issues including women's rights, same-sex parenting, and the CofC controversy over a freshman reading assignment, Fun Home
. In her farewell column, Piepmeier thanked her family, her friends, and her readers, for her "beautiful life
" which went viral.
Piepmeier's husband, Brian McGee, presented the awards to Pablo Palacios and Raegan Whiteside.
Learn more about the Piepmeier Scholarship, as well as the Women's and Gender Studies Major, online.