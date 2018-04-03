Charleston Music Hall celebrates Wes Anderson flicks all summer long

-
Screenshot/Moonrise Kingdom
Us looking at a summer of Wes Anderson flicks like ... hell, yeah.
Charleston Music Hall really loves Wes Anderson. No judgement — we get it — but the Hall has truly outdone itself with this latest iteration of its popular film screening series. The Summer of Wes
features not only eight screenings of Anderson films, but an art reception with work from 20 local artists, and a live musical concert celebrating Anderson's soundtrack. Wowza. You can buy tickets for the screenings and the concert (the art show is free), online now.
The Summer of Wes starts on Sat. June 2, with an art exhibit reception held from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit, on display through the end of August, features over 20 local artists and their works of all mediums.
Also on Sat. June 2, the Music of Wes Concert kicks off at 8 p.m. The concert, featuring 10 local musicians, highlights Anderson soundtrack songs from famous artists like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, David Bowie, The Beach Boys — the list goes on.
And now for that film schedule ($8/indv. film, $50/8 film pass, with special poster):
Poster art by Becca Barnet
June 13, Bottle Rocket
Things kick off with Anderson's OG feature film, Bottle Rocket
, in which the Wilson bros go on a crime spree.
June 19, Rushmore
This one has Bill Murray in it — do y'all need more than that?
June 27, The Royal Tenenbaums
More Wilson brothers AND Murray? It's a family reunion like no other.
July 25, The Life Aquatic
Oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill ... Murray) has sworn vengeance on the shark that ate a member of his crew.
July 31, The Darjeeling Limited
Brothers reunite for a train trip across India. The Wilson bros and family reunions are a theme in Anderson flicks, FYI.
August 8, Fantastic Mr. Fox
An animated film with a cute ass fox, featuring the voice of George Clooney. Yes!
August 15, Moonrise Kingdom
This dreamscape color scheme of a film has quirky adults (including ... Bill ... Murray) searching for two youths who are in love and decide to run away on the eve of a storm.
August 22, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes) satisfies the sexual need of elderly women who stay in his hotel, so that's what this movie is about.
The best part about this Wes Anderson love letter? The posters for each film were created by local artists, including Jason Groce, Marshall Hudson, Anne Peyton Sugg, Gil Shuler, Seth Deitch, Becca Barnet, Taylor Faulkner, and Alex Waggoner. The Summer of Wes posters are designed by Barnet and will be available for purchase all summer at the box office.