Charleston Music Hall celebrates Wes Anderson flicks all summer long

Screenshot/Moonrise Kingdom

Us looking at a summer of Wes Anderson flicks like ... hell, yeah.

click to enlarge Poster art by Becca Barnet

Charleston Music Hall really loves Wes Anderson. No judgement — we get it — but the Hall has truly outdone itself with this latest iteration of its popular film screening series. The Summer of Wes features not only eight screenings of Anderson films, but an art reception with work from 20 local artists, and a live musical concert celebrating Anderson's soundtrack. Wowza. You can buy tickets for the screenings and the concert (the art show is free), online now. The Summer of Wes starts on Sat. June 2, with an art exhibit reception held from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit, on display through the end of August, features over 20 local artists and their works of all mediums.Also on Sat. June 2, the Music of Wes Concert kicks off at 8 p.m. The concert, featuring 10 local musicians, highlights Anderson soundtrack songs from famous artists like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, David Bowie, The Beach Boys — the list goes on.

Things kick off with Anderson's OG feature film,, in which the Wilson bros go on a crime spree.This one has Bill Murray in it — do y'all need more than that?More Wilson brothers AND Murray? It's a family reunion like no other.Oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill ... Murray) has sworn vengeance on the shark that ate a member of his crew.Brothers reunite for a train trip across India. The Wilson bros and family reunions are a theme in Anderson flicks, FYI.An animated film with a cute ass fox, featuring the voice of George Clooney. Yes!This dreamscape color scheme of a film has quirky adults (including ... Bill ... Murray) searching for two youths who are in love and decide to run away on the eve of a storm.Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes) satisfies the sexual need of elderly women who stay in his hotel, so that's what this movie is about.The best part about this Wes Anderson love letter? The posters for each film were created by local artists, including Jason Groce, Marshall Hudson, Anne Peyton Sugg, Gil Shuler, Seth Deitch, Becca Barnet, Taylor Faulkner, and Alex Waggoner. The Summer of Wes posters are designed by Barnet and will be available for purchase all summer at the box office.