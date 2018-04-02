The scoop on four Piccolo Spoleto shows, including Pecha Kucha 30 and screening of 'Purple Rain'

click to enlarge Provided

Charlton Singleton and friends light up the stage at their Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute night.

Today the Charleston Music Hall announced four events it's hosting this year during the 2018 Piccolo Spoleto Festival. While the festival's full schedule has yet to be finalized, you can get a taste for the fest with these events:The first is Pecha Kucha 30, a presentation series. Pecha Kucha, presented by CMH and the Charleston Arts Festival, is a style of presentation in which 20 slides are shown for 20 seconds each. Presenters must keep their presentations concise and fast-paced. Presentations can be about a variety of subjects, from music to science to literature. This event, the 30th from Pecha Kucha Charleston, will be held on Wed. May 30 and will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $14 on the day of the show, and they are available now. Speakers have yet to be announced.The Charleston Music Hall will also host “Let’s Groove: The Music of Earth, Wind, and Fire featuring Quiana Parler, Charlton Singleton & Friends.” Join Charlton Singleton and his Tribute Band as they play a ton of singles and hits from Earth, Wind, and Fire like "September," "Let's Groove," "Reasons," and "Shining Star." The show is Fri. June 1 Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 or $17 for students (if you show proof at the Box Office) and are available online.Celebrate the music of Prince at the Charleston Music Hall with a screening of, followed by a night of singing and dancing to Prince’s most iconic songs. The event will be held on Wed. June 6 — which would have been Prince’s 60th birthday. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. showing. Tickets are $8, and a dinner and a show option is available in collaboration with either Vincent Chicco’s or Virginia’s On King for $32. If you choose the dinner and a show option, be sure to call either restaurant for reservations. Tickets are already available.Finally, the Charleston Music Hall is hosting the 4th Annual Grass in the Hall bluegrass concert featuring three bluegrass bands. This year the Music Hall presents the bands Gravel Road, River Boy, and Chatham County Line. The bands will perform on Thurs. June 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the Orchestra section, $20 for the Gallery, or $15 if you are a student (again, if you show proof at the Box Office). All ticket options are available online.