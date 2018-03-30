click to enlarge Paul Cheney

Congrats, Nathalie Dupree.

The South Carolina Academy of Authors inducts four new writers into the South Carolina Literary Hall of Fame this April. The induction ceremony will be part of a weekend-long event that includes an awards dinner, free public conversations, exhibitions, and tours, all in Beaufort, S.C.This year’s inductees include Charleston writers, Nathalie Dupree and Mary Alice Monroe, as well as Valerie Sayers and John Blake White.Dupree is a best-selling author of 15 cookbooks and has appeared in over 300 television programs for the Food Network, PBS, and TLC.Monroe is a celebrated novelist, whose work includes thebest-seller, the latest installment in her Beach House Series. The first in this series will receive a film adaptation from the Hallmark Channel on April 28.Valerie Sayers is the author of six novels, some of which have been named “Notable Books” by the. In 2002, the filmadapted her novelsandWhite (1781-1859) was a playwright who became the first director of the South Carolina Academy of Fine Arts. He was also an inspired painter, and four of his paintings hang in the U. S. Capitol.During the induction ceremony, the SCAA will award its annual fiction and poetry prizes. The 2018 Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Fellowship in Fiction will go to Robert Maynor, of New Hope. The 2018 Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Student Prize in Fiction will be awarded to Winthrop University student Lucy Gardner. USC Aiken instructor Roy Seeger will receive the 2018 Carrie McCray Nickens Fellowship in Poetry. Finally, the 2018 Carrie McCray Nickens Student Prize in Poetry will go to Lauren Rose Clark.This event will also be honoring best-selling author Pat Conroy, whose adopted hometown is Beaufort. The town will be conducting tours and exhibitions detailing Conroy’s literary legacy all weekend.On Fri. April 27 at 6 p.m., the SCAA will host a screening ofat the Technical College of the Lowcountry’s MacLean Hall.Also at MacLean Hall are two free, public conversations with the inductees. On Sat. April 28 at 2 p.m., journalist and publicist Angela May will interview Monroe. This will be followed by cookbook author Debbi Covington interviewing Dupree at 3 p.m.The awards dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sat. April 28th at the Beaufort Holiday Inn & Suites Conference Center Carolina Ballroom. Tickets can be purchased online until April 20 for $55 per person or $90 per couple.There will also be free tours of the Pat Conroy Literary Center, open from 12-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Beaufort Tours also offers a tour of Pat Conroy’s Beaufort every day at 2 p.m. for $30 per person. Tours can be reserved by calling (843) 838-2746.