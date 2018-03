Threshold Rep brings dark puppet comedy, 'Hand to God,' to Charleston this April

Provided

Starting April 19 Threshold Repertory is bringing five-time Tony Award nominatedto Charleston. The dark comedy explores the fragile nature of faith and morality through ... hand puppets.Puppets may not be the first thing that crosses your mind when you think dark comedy (unless you recently caught Charleston Stage's Avenue Q ...) but this is definitely not your childhood puppet show. Written by Robert Askins,follows meek Jason who joins his small town’s Christian Puppet Ministry to cope with his anxiety after his father’s death. When his puppet Tyrone takes on a shockingly irreverent personality of his own, Jason’s relationships with his family and community are tested.Erin Wilson, of PURE Theater, will be directing the show during its Charleston run. Tickets are on sale now starting at $15. Check out the full schedule of showings online.