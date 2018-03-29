Thursday, March 29, 2018

Threshold Rep brings dark puppet comedy, 'Hand to God,' to Charleston this April

Puppet pranks

Starting April 19 Threshold Repertory is bringing five-time Tony Award nominated Hand to God to Charleston. The dark comedy explores the fragile nature of faith and morality through ... hand puppets.

Puppets may not be the first thing that crosses your mind when you think dark comedy (unless you recently caught Charleston Stage's Avenue Q ...) but this is definitely not your childhood puppet show. Written by Robert Askins, Hand to God follows meek Jason who joins his small town’s Christian Puppet Ministry to cope with his anxiety after his father’s death. When his puppet Tyrone takes on a shockingly irreverent personality of his own, Jason’s relationships with his family and community are tested.

Erin Wilson, of PURE Theater, will be directing the show during its Charleston run. Tickets are on sale now starting at $15. Check out the full schedule of showings online.
Hand to God
Threshold Repertory Theatre
84 1/2 Society St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through May 7
(843) 277-2172
Theater
Map

