Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Flowertown Underground cancels this Thursday's performance of 'An Act of God'

Friday and Saturday shows are still on

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 4:15 PM

Today Flowertown Underground announced that it is canceling the Thurs. March 29 performance of its current show, An Act of God following a death a death in the family of the lead actress. In a message emailed to Flowertown patrons, Flowertown Underground says:

The Flowertown Players' family sends heartfelt condolences and sincere well wishes to John, Sarah and the rest of the Daniel family while they deal with the loss of a beloved family member.

Sarah Daniel plays God in Flowertown's irreverent comedy, An Act of God. In an interview with CP prior to the play's run, Daniel said, "With the #TimesUp movement and the #MeToo movement, it's feels like the right moment to have a woman step up and fill the shoes of king of the universe, I've had quite a few women, particularly in the theater community, tell me how thrilled they are to see a woman playing God."

The Friday and Saturday performances will go on as planned, but stay tuned to Flowertown's Facebook page in case that changes.


