Ellevate Charleston screens Miss Representation documentary at Redux Mon. April 2

Screenshot

On Monday, April 2, the Charleston chapter of Ellevate Network, an organization dedicated to empowering women in the workplace, is hosting a screening of the 2011 documentary film Miss Representation at Redux Contemporary Art Center.

Written and directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Miss Representation highlights the under-representation of women in positions of power and the ways that mainstream media contributes to this problem. Newsom weaves together stories of teenage girls and interviews with politicians, journalists, and more, including heavy hitters like Gloria Steinem and Condoleezza Rice, to expose the often disparaging images of women that go unnoticed in our day to day lives.

"I made Miss Representation because we live in a society where media is the most persuasive force shaping cultural norms, and the collective message the media sends to our young women and men is that a woman’s value lies in her youth, beauty, and sexuality, and not in her capacity as a leader," said Newsom. "I wanted to shed a light on this problem, because if we don’t question that thinking and work to change it, we are going to continue to be marginalized."

Since the film's release, Newsom has continued and expanded the national conversation on gender and media. She started The Representation Project in 2011, and in 2015, she released The Mask You Live In that explores narrow definitions of masculinity in America. Her newest film, The Great American Lie, is in the final stages of production.

Tickets for the screening are $15 for Ellevate members and $20 for non-members. They can be purchased online here.