Charleston Zine Fest 3.0 returns this summer

Past Zine Fests have included such gems as "How to Talk to Your Cat About Evolution"
The Charleston Zine Fest returns on July 28 for its third annual installment. This year, the magazine celebration is being held at the College of Charleston’s Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art. As always, it’s free to the public.
Every year, the Charleston Zine Fest honors all forms of zines, from comics to poetry to how-tos. In the past, CZF has hosted regional comic companies, like Monk Comics and Monstieur Comics of Greenville, as well as unique zines like “How to Talk to Your Cat About Evolution” and “Give a Five-Minute Blowjob in Three Easy Steps.” Last year’s event also included a panel discussion on the continuing importance of print media.
This year’s vendors and events have not been announced yet, but check back in on their Facebook page soon for an updated list. If you want to be a vendor or have a zine of your own that you want to promote, there’s still time to sign up. Just fill out their quick form.
The team behind the Zine Fest is also looking for ideas to make the festival as inclusive, educational, and impactful as possible, so if you have any suggestions for activities, you can send them to charlestonzinefest@gmail.com.