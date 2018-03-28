Call for submissions: North Charleston Arts Festival

click to enlarge
From April 30 to May 1, the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is accepting fine art and photography entries for the 2018 North Charleston Arts Fest, which takes place May 2-May 6. All the pieces entered will be on display at the Charleston Area Convention Center throughout the festival.
Artists can drop off their work at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Mon. April 30 and Tues. May 1 from noon to 7 p.m. A non-refundable entry fee of $10 for fine arts and $5 for photography is required.
For the Judged Fine Arts competition, artists 18 and up can submit original pieces in seven "medium" categories, including acrylic, pastel, and the newest category, printmaking. Zinnia Willits, Director of Collections and Operations at the Gibbes, will be judging this year’s fine arts pieces.
Photographers ages 16 and up can enter original pieces in the Professional/Advanced Division or the Amateur Division for the categories of color or monochrome. This year’s photography judge is local photographer David “Sully” Sullivan, who’s worked in everything from fashion to travel. Some of his recent clients include Volvo, Oscar de la Renta, and The Wall Street Journal.
Award winners will be announced at a free, public reception with live music from Dwayne Johnson & Soulfood Jazz on Wed. May 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center.
Head online for specific entry guidelines and a full list of festival events
