The Speak Freely Foundation hosts inaugural poetry festival in North Charleston this April

click to enlarge Provided

The Speak Freely Foundation will present its inaugural poetry festival on April 12-14, 2018 in North Charleston. The three day festival seeks to raise awareness about poetry’s importance and to encourage children to express themselves. Donations will be accepted at each event.The first day of the festival, Thurs. April 12, will be held at Chill N Grill in North Charleston and will feature The Poetry Show by South Carolina poets as well as an open mic night.On. Fri. April 13, head to a networking mixer at Nigel’s Good Food in Ladson where you can enjoy refreshments and a poetry recitation by Carlos Johnson, founder of the Speak Freely Foundation.The final day is Speak Freely Saturday at Harvest Point Center. The Center will host events from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including a poetry workshop, live visual art, and interpretive poetry performances through martial arts from Bria the Poet.The Speak Freely Foundation, created in 2007, is a non-profit organization that helps local youth through poetry and boxing. Their two biggest programs are their S.L.A.M. Poetry Workshops and their Science of Boxing classes, which both aim to instill confidence in their students.For more information about the festival, contact Krystal Yeadon ((843) 608-9416; KrystalKlearProductions1@gmail.com) or visit the Foundation’s Facebook page or website.