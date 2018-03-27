The Southern Gallery owner Erin Nathanson recovering after being run over by a car near the Crosstown

click to enlarge Ruta Elvikyte

Erin Nathanson and her husband Justin were hit by a car last Friday. Both are OK, but Erin suffered serious injury to her left leg.

The Southern Gallery owner Erin Nathanson is lucky to be alive. On Fri. March 23 Nathanson was hit by a car while crossing at a pedestrian walkway on Rutledge Avenue. The car knocked Nathanson to the ground and ran over her left leg. Nathanson broke her tibia and fibula and was released from the hospital today.On Sunday Nathanson posted a message on Facebook, which describes the incident: "On Friday, Justin and I walked across Rutledge Ave. at the Crosstown when prompted by the crossing light. A truck pulled up to turn right on red, but did not see us, as his attention was looking left for oncoming cars. He hit the gas when he thought he was clear of cars and hit Justin then hit me; taking me down, dragging me and running over my leg with his front right tire. All I can remember while this car was on me is Justin banging on the truck and getting the man to reverse instead of continuing to fully run me over. As these things do, it happened so fast."In the post Nathanson describes her husband and business partner, Justin, as her "hero." She commends the ortho trauma surgeon, nurses, and techs who helped her at MUSC.Nathanson also acknowledges the unfortunately commonplace occurrence of people being hit by cars on Rutledge, saying, "The police at the scene expressed to Justin how many people are hit by cars at this intersection. Rutledge and the Crosstown. "There really should be no right on red at this spot."The police report of the incident reads, "Unit #1 was traveling South on Rutledge Ave. in lane 4 of 4. Unit #1 while attempting to turn right onto Septima P. Clark Pkwy., failed to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, unit #2, who was crossing Rutledge Ave. eastbound. Unit #1 then struck unit #2, knocking her down to the ground, and ran over her left leg. Unit #1 had a red light and unit #2 had the white crosswalk sign. An independent witness confirmed these actions."Just last month the Nathansons announced that they would be closing their brick and mortar gallery location on Meeting Street, citing issues with the building. The Southern Gallery is still operating online, with the couple currently looking for a new space to house the work of their artists.