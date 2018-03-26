North CHS City Gallery presents City of North Charleston's public art collection this April

click to enlarge Provided

From City Hall to City Gallery, these North Charleston art pieces are a public service to the arts.

Tucked away inside two corridors of the Charleston Area Convention Center is the North Charleston City Gallery. The gallery features works from international, national, and local artists on a variety of subjects in a variety of mediums. Also displayed are several prints, jewelry, and other craft items that are on sale. Exhibits in the gallery rotate monthly.For the month of April, the featured exhibit is one that's close to home — selected works hail from the City of North Charleston Public Art Collection, which is typically housed in the atrium areas of North Charleston City Hall. Featured works will include photographs, paintings, drawings, fiber art, mixed media pieces, and fine crafts. April’s picks have been curated by Karol Skelly and Cultural Arts Intern Olivia Gawler.The North Charleston City Gallery is open Tuesdays from 12-5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Parking and admission to the gallery are free.