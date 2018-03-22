SC Theatre Association awards Footlight Players with 2017 Theatre of Distinction Award

click to enlarge
In May the South Carolina Theatre Association (SCTA)
hosts its annual award celebration at Trustus theatre in Columbia, S.C. — and local theater company, Footlight Players Theatre, will be honored with a "theatre of distinction" award.
The 2017 S.C. Theatre of Distinction award is "given to a theatre in South Carolina that has exhibited a history of artistic, professional, or educational excellence, producing seasons on high artistic quality and establishing a strong presence in the statewide theatre community."
Footlight Players was launched in 1931, officially incorporating in 1932. In 1986 the group moved into an old cotton warehouse at 20 Queen St., where it is still located today.
Just last month local thespian and co-founder of What If? Productions, Brian Porter, took over as Footlight's new executive director. At the time Porter said, "I look forward to working with this exceptional team of artists to create something truly unique and beautiful for Charleston. I am confident I can bring a lot to the company and infuse it with my passion and love of the performing arts."
Footlight Players, now in its 87th season
, is currently show Dial M for Murder
on the stage, with the run ending this Sunday. The next production, Singin' in the Rain
, debuts on April 27.