Thursday, March 22, 2018

Snag $20 tickets to Charleston Stage's Avenue Q starting at 5 p.m.

Doing the discount disco dance

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Mar 22, 2018 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge VIMEO SCREENSHOT
  • Vimeo screenshot
It's the day of discount tickets, y'all. Earlier today we told you about a special $5 off code you can use to save money on tickets to What If? Productions' Stupid Fucking Bird. And now we're happy to fill you in on Charleston Stage's last minute ticket deal to Avenue Q.

Here's the scoop: head online from 5-7:30 p.m. on the day of each performance (tonight through Saturday) and click "buy tickets," enter code AVENUEQRUSH, and receive $20 tickets. Easy peasy.

Our theater critic had this to say about Charleston Stage's latest production:

"While it pokes fun at the oversimplified pills we swallowed in our formative years, Avenue Q also elevates us out of the associated cynicism. Quite ingeniously, it manages to get us to root wholeheartedly for puppet love and human harmony. And that's the show-stopping sleight of hand that makes this work - and this production – such a hands-down hit."

Avenue Q from Charleston Stage on Vimeo.

Event Details Avenue Q, The Musical
@ Dock Street Theatre
135 Church St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sundays, 3-5 p.m. and Thu., March 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Continues through March 25
(843) 577-7183
Theater
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Avenue Q, The Musical @ Dock Street Theatre

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sundays, 3-5 p.m. and Thu., March 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Continues through March 25 $31-$68/adult, $29-$68/seniors, $26-$68/students and active military
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS