Thursday, March 22, 2018
Snag $20 tickets to Charleston Stage's Avenue Q starting at 5 p.m.
Doing the discount disco dance
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Mar 22, 2018 at 3:27 PM
It's the day of discount tickets, y'all. Earlier today we told you about a special $5 off code you can use to save money on tickets
to What If? Productions' Stupid Fucking Bird.
And now we're happy to fill you in on Charleston Stage's last minute ticket deal to Avenue Q
.
Here's the scoop: head online from 5-7:30 p.m. on the day of each performance (tonight through Saturday) and click "buy tickets," enter code AVENUEQRUSH, and receive $20 tickets. Easy peasy.
Our theater critic had this to say about Charleston Stage's latest production:
"While it pokes fun at the oversimplified pills we swallowed in our formative years, Avenue Q also elevates us out of the associated cynicism. Quite ingeniously, it manages to get us to root wholeheartedly for puppet love and human harmony. And that's the show-stopping sleight of hand that makes this work - and this production – such a hands-down hit."
Avenue Q from Charleston Stage on Vimeo.
Tags: Charleston Stage, Avenue Q, discount tickets, $20 tickets, Image, Video