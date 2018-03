Snag $20 tickets to Charleston Stage's Avenue Q starting at 5 p.m.

click to enlarge Vimeo screenshot

"While it pokes fun at the oversimplified pills we swallowed in our formative years, Avenue Q also elevates us out of the associated cynicism. Quite ingeniously, it manages to get us to root wholeheartedly for puppet love and human harmony. And that's the show-stopping sleight of hand that makes this work - and this production – such a hands-down hit."

It's the day of discount tickets, y'all. Earlier today we told you about a special $5 off code you can use to save money on tickets to What If? Productions'And now we're happy to fill you in on Charleston Stage's last minute ticket deal toHere's the scoop: head online from 5-7:30 p.m. on the day of each performance (tonight through Saturday) and click "buy tickets," enter code AVENUEQRUSH, and receive $20 tickets. Easy peasy.Our theater critic had this to say about Charleston Stage's latest production:

Avenue Q from Charleston Stage on Vimeo.