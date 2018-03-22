Musical impressionist and comedian Kier headlines Creekside Comedy Sat. April 14

Kier — yes, one name, like Cher and Madonna but with a flop of blonde hair, a guitar, and spot-on impression skills — has been touring around the country, and the world, with his mash up musical comedy act since 1993.
In that time, Kier has served as the headliner at 3,137 comedy clubs, 2,027 music clubs, 822 college shows, has performed on 66 US military bases worldwide, and has even participated in a ... rodeo. There's nothing this guy can't do.
Sat. April 14 starting at 9 p.m., you can witness the one-named wonder work his magic at Creekside Kitchen's comedy night. Expect him to pull out some oldies but goodies as part of his routine — impressions of Sting, U2, Dave Matthews, Prince, Pearl Jam, and other famous, distinct musical legends. Get a taste in the video below:
In addition to Kier, LA comedian Kevin Alderman and Charleston-based performer Sarah Napier take the stage.
Alderman has worked with comedians like Tommy Davidson from In Living Color, Aries Spear from Mad TV, Michael Winslow from Police Academy, and Bob Saget. Yes, that Bob Saget. Napier has performed in comedy showcases around town at places like Charleston Sports Pub, Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl, and Elliotborough Mini Bar, and is a regular host on the Charleston Comedy Bus.
Tickets for the show are only $10 and host Keith Dee, as CP mentioned earlier this month in "Funny Business," puts on a damn good show, so go ahead and throw down a Hamilton, order up a bucket of beer, and get ready for solid Saturday night.