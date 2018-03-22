Thursday, March 22, 2018

Musical impressionist and comedian Kier headlines Creekside Comedy Sat. April 14

A rockin good time

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Mar 22, 2018 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge Kier! - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Kier!
Kier — yes, one name, like Cher and Madonna but with a flop of blonde hair, a guitar, and spot-on impression skills — has been touring around the country, and the world, with his mash up musical comedy act since 1993. 

In that time, Kier has served as the headliner at 3,137 comedy clubs, 2,027 music clubs, 822 college shows, has performed on 66 US military bases worldwide, and has even participated in a ... rodeo. There's nothing this guy can't do.

Sat. April 14 starting at 9 p.m., you can witness the one-named wonder work his magic at Creekside Kitchen's comedy night. Expect him to pull out some oldies but goodies as part of his routine — impressions of Sting, U2, Dave Matthews, Prince, Pearl Jam, and other famous, distinct musical legends. Get a taste in the video below:


In addition to Kier, LA comedian Kevin Alderman and Charleston-based performer Sarah Napier take the stage.

Alderman has worked with comedians like Tommy Davidson from In Living Color, Aries Spear from Mad TV, Michael Winslow from Police Academy, and Bob Saget. Yes, that Bob Saget. Napier has performed in comedy showcases around town at places like Charleston Sports Pub, Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl, and Elliotborough Mini Bar, and is a regular host on the Charleston Comedy Bus.

Tickets for the show are only $10 and host Keith Dee, as CP mentioned earlier this month in "Funny Business," puts on a damn good show, so go ahead and throw down a Hamilton, order up a bucket of beer, and get ready for solid Saturday night.
 
Event Details Creekside Comedy Night
@ Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse
2600 Savannah Highway Suite B
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., April 14, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Creekside Comedy Night @ Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse

    • Sat., April 14, 9 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS