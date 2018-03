Get $5 off tickets to Stupid Fucking Bird this weekend

click to enlarge Provided

If our theater critic Maura Hogan's review of What If? Productions' latest show,, isn't enough to get you in the theater, the promise of discounted tickets may just be the, err, ticket. For the play's remaining shows (held this Friday-Sunday and next Friday and Saturday), buy tickets online and use the code WIP08 at checkout to get $5 off any ticket level.In addition to these special ticket prices, What If? hosts an artist talkback on Sun. March 25 following the 3 p.m. show. Chat with the cast about their experience inand enjoy a free Dixie vodka tasting. Yep, vodka and a show, all at a discounted ticket price. Sounds like a brilliant fucking idea to us.