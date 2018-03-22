Thursday, March 22, 2018
Get $5 off tickets to Stupid Fucking Bird this weekend
(And taste vodka — for free!)
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Mar 22, 2018 at 11:13 AM
If our theater critic Maura Hogan's review of What If? Productions' latest show, Stupid Fucking Bird
, isn't enough to get you in the theater, the promise of discounted tickets may just be the, err, ticket. For the play's remaining shows (held this Friday-Sunday and next Friday and Saturday), buy tickets online
and use the code WIP08 at checkout to get $5 off any ticket level.
In addition to these special ticket prices, What If? hosts an artist talkback on Sun. March 25 following the 3 p.m. show. Chat with the cast about their experience in Stupid Fucking Bird
and enjoy a free Dixie vodka tasting. Yep, vodka and a show, all at a discounted ticket price. Sounds like a brilliant fucking idea to us.
