Get $5 off tickets to Stupid Fucking Bird this weekend

(And taste vodka — for free!)

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Mar 22, 2018 at 11:13 AM

If our theater critic Maura Hogan's review of What If? Productions' latest show, Stupid Fucking Bird, isn't enough to get you in the theater, the promise of discounted tickets may just be the, err, ticket. For the play's remaining shows (held this Friday-Sunday and next Friday and Saturday), buy tickets online and use the code WIP08 at checkout to get $5 off any ticket level.

Review: What If?'s Stupid Fucking Bird is a bunch of fucking fun
Breaking the fourth wall
You don't have to be a theater nerd to get the jokes in Stupid Fucking Bird, but it for sure adds another layer to the laugh track. That's because playwright Aaron Posner's whip smart look at the dynamics of love is uncannily akin to the subject it explores. So it has plenty to offer those in a deeply committed relationship with performative art — and those who are just looking for a good time on a Saturday night.
By Maura Hogan
Theater

In addition to these special ticket prices, What If? hosts an artist talkback on Sun. March 25 following the 3 p.m. show. Chat with the cast about their experience in Stupid Fucking Bird and enjoy a free Dixie vodka tasting. Yep, vodka and a show, all at a discounted ticket price. Sounds like a brilliant fucking idea to us.

Event Details Stupid Fucking Bird
@ What If? Productions in residence at Threshold Repertory Theatre
84 1/2 Society St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., March 25, 6 p.m. Continues through March 31
Theater
