Get $5 off tickets to Stupid Fucking Bird this weekend

Review: What If?'s Stupid Fucking Bird is a bunch of fucking fun

Breaking the fourth wall

You don't have to be a theater nerd to get the jokes in Stupid Fucking Bird, but it for sure adds another layer to the laugh track. That's because playwright Aaron Posner's whip smart look at the dynamics of love is uncannily akin to the subject it explores. So it has plenty to offer those in a deeply committed relationship with performative art — and those who are just looking for a good time on a Saturday night.

By Maura Hogan

Theater