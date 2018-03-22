Thursday, March 22, 2018

Discover 'top emerging artists' at pop-up exhibit tomorrow at former Pulp Gallery space

Art alert

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Mar 22, 2018 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge 29178526_1607279665987050_8402560797242119203_n.jpg

Charleston's contemporary art scene is both thriving and struggling — we have an abundance of talent, but a dearth of viable space in which to showcase it.

For now, though, in addition to the handful of bad ass contemporary galleries in the area, artists are finding walls on which to hang their work in temporary spaces. Starting tomorrow night at 6 p.m. through March 31, Art Mag and Spire Art Services host 10 emerging Southeastern artists for an exhibit, INTRO, at 535 King St. (formerly PULP).

While for art lovers this exhibit is more of a celebration of who they already know and follow than an introduction of new talent, it's still exciting to see such a creative takeover of a currently empty building. It's like a daytime, slowed down rave — you want to experience it while you can.

Art Mag has been teasing the names of the participating artists on their Facebook event page every day since March 14. So far we know nine of the 10 names — Paul Cristina, Paige Kalena Follmann, Chambers Austelle, Adam Eddy, Carrie Beth Waghorn, Craig Lynberg, Alan Jackson, Anna Sims King, and Anne Jervey Rhett.

The best part of the whole venture is that, according to the event's FB page, this is the beginning of what will hopefully become an annual week devoted to the visual arts in the city, with the goal of turning Charleston into a top visual arts destination. 


click to enlarge "Little Girl" by Paul Cristina. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • "Little Girl" by Paul Cristina.

Event Details Intro: Discover Top Emerging Artists Pop-Up Exhibition
@ PULP
535 King Street
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fri., March 23, 6-8 p.m.
Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Intro: Discover Top Emerging Artists Pop-Up Exhibition @ PULP

    • Fri., March 23, 6-8 p.m. Free

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS