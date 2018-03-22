Discover 'top emerging artists' at pop-up exhibit tomorrow at former Pulp Gallery space

click to enlarge
Charleston's contemporary art scene is both thriving and struggling — we have an abundance of talent, but a dearth
of viable space in which to showcase it.
For now, though, in addition to the handful of bad ass contemporary galleries in the area, artists are finding walls on which to hang their work in temporary spaces. Starting tomorrow night at 6 p.m. through March 31, Art Mag
and Spire Art Services
host 10 emerging Southeastern artists for an exhibit, INTRO,
at
535 King St. (formerly PULP).
While for art lovers this exhibit is more of a celebration of who they already know and follow than an introduction of new talent, it's still exciting to see such a creative takeover of a currently empty building. It's like a daytime, slowed down rave — you want to experience it while you can.
Art Mag has been teasing the names of the participating artists on their Facebook
event page every day since March 14. So far we know nine of the 10 names — Paul Cristina
, Paige Kalena Follmann
, Chambers Austelle
, Adam Eddy
, Carrie Beth Waghorn
, Craig Lynberg
, Alan Jackson
, Anna Sims King
, and Anne Jervey Rhett
.
The best part of the whole venture is that, according to the event's FB page, this is the beginning of what will hopefully become an annual week devoted to the visual arts in the city, with the goal of turning Charleston into a top visual arts destination.
"Little Girl" by Paul Cristina.