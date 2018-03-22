$250,000 donation helps launch Charleston Stage's West Ashley Theatre Center

Last year Charleston Stage announced plans for a new West Ashley Theatre Center, one that would serve as a space for school theater programs and classes, as well as a venue for more intimate performances. The space is currently under construction, and now, with help from a $250,000 donation from the Pearlstine Family, it draws closer to completion.
In a press release Charleston Stage's Julian Wiles says, “Charleston Stage has now raised $850,000 for this new 10,000 square foot performance/education facility in Ashley Landing on Sam Rittenberg Blvd. We still need to raise another $200,000 to complete the project, but we’re well on our way. This wonderful gift from the Pearlstine Family Fund will be used to outfit the new 127-seat performance space that will be the centerpiece of the new West Ashley Theatre Center. This new performance venue will be known as the Pearlstine Theatre."
You can help donate to the theater, too, by "adopting a seat
" and naming it honor of someone special (yourself, perhaps?). Mayor John Tecklenburg, cited in the aforementioned press release, says, "The City of Charleston is very excited that Charleston Stage, the resident company at the Historic Dock Street Theatre, is expanding its operations to include West Ashley. We commend Charleston Stage and especially the Pearlstine Family and other donors who are making this exciting new project a reality. No doubt Charleston Stage’s West Ashley Theatre Center will soon be bringing spectacular performances and enriching arts education opportunities to Ashley Landing, imaginative activities that will serve West Ashley and the entire City."
Hear, hear. Wiles says that the center will open in fall 2018.