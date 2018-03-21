Two Charlestonians at War author, Barbara Bellows Rockefeller, visits Charleston Library Society

click to enlarge Screenshot

Book cover of Barbara Bellows' 'Two Charlestonians at War: The Civil War Odysseys of a Lowcountry Aristocrat and a Black Abolitionist'

The Civil War, as all sentient beings in the state of South Carolina realize, is more than just a snap shot of our bloodied history. It permeates and penetrates across centuries, state lines, and family trees. That's why, even to this day, narratives about the war and the warring are so fascinating — and critically important — to read.Former Middlebury College history professor and author Barbara L. Bellows Rockefeller visits the Charleston Library Society Thurs. April 4 to discuss her newest Civil War era work,Described by author Dr. Walter Edgar as "required reading for anyone interested in the history of the American South," Bellows Rockefeller's book follows the story of two men born one mile apart — a son of the rice planter aristocracy and a son of the free black artisan elite. Bellows Rockefeller crafts dual, parallel biographies of the two men, until their paths cross in 1864.Captain Thomas Pinckney of the 4th South Carolina Calvary was captured and imprisoned on Morris Island where Sergeant Joseph H. Barquet, who had left the Palmetto state to join with the Massachusetts 54th regiment, was one of his guards.Author Michael P. Johnson says the story of these two native sons is reminiscent of "a Faulknerian saga ... a compelling and sobering history graced by energetic research and vivid writing."

Listen to Bellows Rockefeller discuss her book at the Library Society from 6 to 7 p.m Thurs. April 5. The event is free and open to the public.