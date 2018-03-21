Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Local print artists pop up at King Street Collective on Sat. April 7

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Mar 21, 2018 at 10:26 AM

Ain't no art show like a pop-up art show, y'all. They're in, they're out, and you only have a few hours to peruse a bunch of different work from a bunch of different artists — in King Street Collective's pop-up's case, 14. On Sat. April 7 from 3-7 p.m. head to King Street Collective, located at 1102 King St. for affordable art from local artists.

Fill up with food from Desayuno Charleston while you check out everything from screenprints to giclees to shirts to photos to fine art. Participating artists include BadJon, Dos Bandidos, Patch Whisky, Proton, Sht!, Chuck Keppler, Carly Thomas, Tami Boyce, Marie Carladous, Tim Showers, Charlietown Prints, Trevor Webster, and Black Tooth.

Event Details Print Pop Up Shop
@ King Street Collective
1102 King Street
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., April 7, 3-7 p.m.
