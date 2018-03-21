Local print artists pop up at King Street Collective on Sat. April 7

click to enlarge
Ain't no art show like a pop-up art show, y'all. They're in, they're out, and you only have a few hours to peruse a bunch of different work from a bunch of different artists — in King Street Collective's pop-up's case, 14. On Sat. April 7 from 3-7 p.m. head to King Street Collective, located at 1102 King St. for affordable art from local artists.
Fill up with food from Desayuno Charleston
while you check out everything from screenprints to giclees to shirts to photos to fine art. Participating artists include BadJon, Dos Bandidos, Patch Whisky, Proton, Sht!, Chuck Keppler, Carly Thomas, Tami Boyce, Marie Carladous, Tim Showers, Charlietown Prints, Trevor Webster, and Black Tooth.
Stay up-to-date with goings-on at the Collective by following their Facebook page.