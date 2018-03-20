Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Tonight: Madeleine L'Engle's granddaughters speak at Blue Bicycle Books

A Wrinkle on King Street

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Mar 20, 2018 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Just in time for the new flick, A Wrinkle in Time, the granddaughters of the titular book's author, Madeleine L'Engle, head to Blue Bicycle Books to discuss their biography of their grandmother's life, Becoming Madeleine.

The executor of L'Engle's estate, Charlotte Jones Voiklis, and her sister, Lena Roy, co-wrote Becoming Madeleine, for middle grade readers. The biography uses never-before-seen archival materials including photographs, poems, letters, and journal entries from when L'Engle was a child.

In case you missed out on your own childhood, Madeleine L'Engle is the author of, most notably, A Wrinkle in Time, the story of Meg and Charles Wallace and their friend Calvin O'Keefe. Four companion books followed A Wrinkle in Time, including A Wind in the Door, A Swiftly Tilting Planet, Many Waters, and An Acceptable Time.

A Wrinkle in Time isn't exactly crushing it at the box office — despite the heavy hitter actors it stars, including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. Maybe the science fiction children's adventure story just doesn't translate to the big screen, proving that somethings are simply better in a book.

Head to BBB at 5 p.m.

Event Details Madeleine L'Engle's Granddaughters at Blue Bicycle
@ Blue Bicycle Books
420 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Tue., March 20, 5 p.m.
Books + Poetry
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Madeleine L'Engle's Granddaughters at Blue Bicycle @ Blue Bicycle Books

    • Tue., March 20, 5 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS