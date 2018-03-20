Tonight: Madeleine L'Engle's granddaughters speak at Blue Bicycle Books

click to enlarge
Just in time for the new flick, A Wrinkle in Time
, the granddaughters of the titular book's author, Madeleine L'Engle, head to Blue Bicycle Books to discuss their biography of their grandmother's life, Becoming Madeleine
.
The executor of L'Engle's estate, Charlotte Jones Voiklis
, and her sister, Lena Roy, co-wrote Becoming Madeleine
, for middle grade readers. The biography uses never-before-seen archival materials including photographs, poems, letters, and journal entries from when L'Engle was a child.
In case you missed out on your own childhood, Madeleine L'Engle is the author of, most notably, A Wrinkle in Time
, the story of Meg and Charles Wallace and their friend Calvin O'Keefe. Four companion books followed A Wrinkle in Time
, including A Wind in the Door, A Swiftly Tilting Planet, Many Waters
, and An Acceptable Time.
A Wrinkle in Time
isn't exactly crushing it at the box office — despite the heavy hitter actors it stars, including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. Maybe the science fiction children's adventure story just doesn't translate to the big screen, proving that somethings are simply better in a book.
Head to BBB at 5 p.m.